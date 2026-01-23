Andhra to hold Republic Day celebrations in Amaravati for first time

Amaravati, Jan 23 (PTI) The government of Andhra Pradesh will host Republic Day celebrations for the first time in its greenfield capital, Amaravati, marking a key milestone in the city’s development.

The event will take place at a specially developed parade ground near Seed Axis Road, opposite the ministers’ bungalows, which has been prepared for the occasion.

"For the first time, the Andhra Pradesh government will hold Republic Day celebrations in Amaravati, reflecting a major step in the city’s development," a press release said on Friday.

Municipal Minister P Narayana reviewed arrangements for the celebrations and inspected facilities being put in place for dignitaries and the public.

A parade ground has been developed across 22 acres, with 15 acres earmarked for VVIP and VIP parking and another 25 acres allocated for public parking.

A separate VIP gallery has been arranged exclusively for Amaravati farmers, who are being sent invitation cards to attend the celebrations, it added.

Officials from the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) are making seating arrangements for approximately 13,000 people.

Narayana directed officials to ensure proper arrangements so that VVIPs and members of the public attending the celebrations do not face any inconvenience. PTI MS SSK