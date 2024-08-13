Andhra to ink pact with CBC for employee training, establishment of institute in Amaravati

Amaravati, Aug 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the state will ink an agreement with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) for employee training, along with the establishment of a global institute of good governance here.

Headed by Adil Zainulbhai, CBC is an employee training organisation established by the union government.

“Today, I met with a delegation of the Capacity Building Commission led by their chairman Adil Zainulbhai. I’ve asked the CBC to help establish a global institute of good governance in Amaravati,” Naidu said in a post on social media platform X.

Besides the agreement with CBC for public employee training, the CM noted that he has directed Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad to develop a training policy and form a task force to monitor its progress.

“Our goal is to train our employees in delivering people-friendly governance using advanced technologies like AI (Artificial Intelligence),” he added. PTI STH ANE