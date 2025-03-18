Andhra to launch 500 govt services via 'Mana Mitra' WhatsApp platform by June 30

Amaravati, March 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh informed the Assembly on Tuesday that by June 30, 500 government services would be available through the 'Mana Mitra' WhatsApp governance platform.

Addressing the Assembly, Lokesh said within the next 100 days, AI-powered, voice-enabled services would be launched, with necessary legislative amendments expected to be made by the next session.

"Governance must be accessible like private services. People questioned why government services can't be as easy as booking movie tickets or ordering food," said the minister.

Mana Mitra follows the "Visible Governance - Invisible Government" model, ensuring services without officer intervention, he noted.

Currently, 200 services are active, with 300 expected by this month-end.

According to Lokesh, AI-powered voice services will be integrated with an agreement signed with Meta. Service categories also include direct citizen services, reform-driven services and others.

Tamper-proof QR-coded certificates will replace security paper.

The Minister observed that verification, revenue payments, and grievance redressal will be streamlined.

He also said endowments, APSRTC, and TTD services will be integrated soon.

Since January 2025, 1.23 crore Government to Citizen (G2C) transactions have occurred via WhatsApp, he said.

The target is a 10-second service delivery service with Aadhaar-linked authentication while cybersecurity is a priority, and amendments for QR authentication will be introduced next, Lokesh added.

