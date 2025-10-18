Andhra to monitor paddy procurement in real time through RTGS

Amaravati, Oct 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Saturday said paddy procurement in the state will be monitored in real time through the Real Time Governance System.

He said every aspect of the procurement process would be accessible through a central dashboard and urged officials to ensure complete transparency.

“Paddy procurement will be monitored on a real-time basis through the Real Time Governance System (RTGS). Every aspect of the process will be accessible through a dashboard,” Manohar said in a press release issued after a workshop for officials.

The statement comes as the state targets the procurement of 51 lakh tonnes of paddy during the Kharif season of fiscal 2025–26.

Manohar said the process should take place in a “festive atmosphere” without any inconvenience to farmers. He directed officials to address issues identified during the previous procurement season through planning.

He instructed them to make prior arrangements for gunny bags, labourers, and transport facilities, and urged joint collectors to prevent middlemen from intervening in gunny bag supply.

The minister also called for strict enforcement of rice millers’ commitment not to recycle Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, and said this condition must be clearly included in agreements.

Officials were told to prioritise rice millers who can deliver rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) within 60 days.

Recalling that 30,000 tarpaulin sheets were distributed last year due to unseasonal rains, Manohar directed officials to keep them ready in advance as required.

Highlighting that the NDA government is pursuing a “farmer-friendly approach,” he said cultivators are free to sell their produce to any mill at their preferred price.

He added that farmers can join the paddy procurement process by sending a “hi” message on WhatsApp and assured that payments would be credited to their accounts within 48 hours of the sale. PTI STH SSK