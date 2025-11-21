Andhra to organise awareness programmes for farmers on modern methods

Amaravati, Nov 21 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government will organise Rytanna – Mee Kosam programme from November 24 to 29, aimed at making agriculture profitable through 'revolutionary' changes in cultivation.

Focusing on a five-point formula for agricultural profitability, the initiative involves Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) visiting farmers' houses during this period to raise awareness about new farming methods.

“Government to organise Rytanna – Mee Kosam from November 24…As part of it, MLAs (will) visit the houses of farmers from November 24 to 29 to bring awareness among farmers on new farming methods,” said an official press release late on Thursday.

In addition to house visits, workshops will also be conducted at Rythu Seva centres on December 3.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a tele-conference with officials on Thursday to bring awareness among farmers and issued directives towards that goal.

“The Chief Minister said that the state government (is) committed for the welfare of farmers and credited Rs 6,310 crore in two installments under Annadata Sukhibhava – PM Kisan scheme,” said the release.

Further, the TDP supremo called for conducting awareness programmes for dairy, poultry, horticulture and sericulture farmers.

He said the action plan should be formulated by Rytu Seva centres to organize the programmes.

Naidu noted that natural farming should be promoted to bring value addition to agricultural produce.

Through natural farming, the CM said soil will be protected and called for the promotion of organic products in Rythu Bazaars.

According to Naidu, the cost of cultivation should be slashed using technology while food processing units will help provide value addition to agricultural produce.

