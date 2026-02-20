Andhra to skill 1 lakh youth in AI, cybersecurity, quantum computing with IBM

New Delhi/Amaravati, Feb 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced a partnership with IBM to train 1 lakh youth in AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing.

Naidu said the initiative will provide industry-ready skills to learners, bolstering Andhra Pradesh’s emerging tech workforce.

The chief minister, attending the India AI Impact Summit–2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, said a letter of intent was signed earlier in the day with Ana Paula, Senior Vice President and Chair of IBM EMEA & Growth Markets, and other officials.

“We’re partnering with IBM to train 1 lakh talented youngsters in Andhra Pradesh in AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing. Over the next three to five years, our learners will gain industry-aligned, future-ready skills and strengthen the state’s emerging tech workforce,” Naidu said in a post on X. PTI STH SSK