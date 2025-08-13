Andhra to upgrade aquaculture sector to global standards: Minister

Amaravati, Aug 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh will develop its aquaculture sector in line with international standards to position it on the global stage, Fisheries Minister K Atchannaidu said on Wednesday.

Chairing the first meeting of the Executive Committee of the Andhra Pradesh State Aquaculture Development Agency (APSADA), the minister discussed fishery resources, export potential, and measures to enhance farmers’ incomes.

“Andhra Pradesh’s aquaculture sector will be developed in line with international standards and positioned on the global stage,” Atchannaidu said in a release, adding that modern technology, eco-friendly practices, and scientific methods would be adopted to boost production and strengthen the state’s share in the international market.

Aquaculture farmers can now register ponds online under APSADA to avail government schemes, improve seafood export quality, and ensure traceability, he announced.

The minister warned against the alleged practice of using poultry waste as fish feed in some areas, saying it was harmful to public health. “Licences will be cancelled and criminal cases filed against offenders,” he cautioned.

The committee approved mariculture and cage culture projects in reservoirs to improve fishermen’s livelihoods, including those of women, and promote seaweed cultivation in suitable coastal areas to create local employment.

In light of the 50 per cent tariff the United States will impose on Indian shrimp exports from August 27, Atchannaidu directed officials to explore new markets with the assistance of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is in talks with the Centre over the tariff issue, and plans are underway to set up an Andhra Pradesh Prawn Producers Coordination Committee, he said.

The minister also urged exporters and processors to focus on value-added products and leverage opportunities under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom. PTI MS SSK