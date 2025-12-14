Andhra tops fruit, fish output; posts steady growth: RBI report

Amaravati, Dec 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh has secured top positions across several sectors, including agriculture and fisheries, reflecting the state’s steady economic and social progress, according to a recent report.

Citing the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report, the Andhra Pradesh government said the state emerged as a top performer across key indicators during the 2024–25 financial year.

"Andhra Pradesh ranked first in fruit production with over 19 million tonnes and also topped the country in fish production with nearly 5.1 million tonnes," a press release said on Sunday.

The state also recorded steady economic growth, with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) estimated at nearly Rs 16 lakh crore at current prices during 2024–25, the release said.

Per capita GSDP in Andhra Pradesh stood at over Rs 2.5 lakh during the same period, reflecting improved income levels.

In terms of power availability, the state ranked 14th nationally, with per capita availability of nearly 1,500 units, it added.

The average life expectancy in Andhra Pradesh was recorded at 70 years, on par with the national average. Male life expectancy stood at 68 years, while female life expectancy was 73 years, indicating higher longevity among women.

In progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, Andhra Pradesh ranked 10th in the country with a score of 74, the release added. PTI MS GDK SSK