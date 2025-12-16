Andhra Waqf board reports land expansion, financial growth

Amaravati, Dec 16 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board has recorded a significant surge in both its land holdings and revenue in the last one year.

In the past year, the registered Waqf land has seen a sharp increase, expanding from nearly 65,800 acres to over 81,400 acres, it's chairman Abdul Aziz said on Tuesday.

The board countered illegal activities by issuing over 950 notices against alleged illegal encroachments across the state and cancelling nearly 90 illegal sale deeds linked to Waqf properties.

"The Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board has seen a significant expansion of its land bank over the past year, with registered Waqf land rising from nearly 65,800 acres to over 81,400 acres," said Abdul Aziz at a press conference.

He noted that the performance of the Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board over the past year has stood as an example for the entire country, with transparency, legality and accountable governance introduced in Waqf administration.

According to him, the protected Waqf land is estimated to be worth around Rs 2,000 crore, while the cancelled sale deeds in Kurnool and West Godavari districts alone involved properties valued at about Rs 650 crore.

For the first time, the board implemented an e-tendering system for Waqf properties, resulting in increased income from hundis (offering boxes) and commercial assets, with an additional Rs 3.5 crore earned compared to the previous year, registering nearly 46 per cent growth in revenue.

As part of welfare measures, pending honorariums amounting to Rs 1.3 crore for Imams and Muezzins were cleared, while new schemes such as Taleem-e-Hunar for poor Muslim women and special incentive programmes for students were launched, he added.

The chairman said Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a frontrunner in the digitisation of Waqf properties through the Umeed portal. PTI MS STH ROH