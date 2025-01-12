Andhra will be transformed into green energy hub, says CM Naidu

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 12 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that Andhra Pradesh will be transformed into a clean and green energy hub, encouraging the use of non-polluting fuel.

Advertisment

Observing that revolutionary changes are happening across the country in fuel and energy, the CM said the southern state is very keen on using natural gas.

"We are very keen to use natural gas in Andhra Pradesh and for that we will extend all the cooperation to those who are interested to work in this direction," said Naidu, addressing a conference organised by a city gas distribution company.

On Sunday, he started piped gas supply for domestic consumers in Tiruchanur and also flagged off a rally of vehicles powered by compressed natural gas.

Advertisment

During the erstwhile TDP government in 2014-2019, Naidu said he planned gas distribution for 99 lakh families in all cities of the state by engaging five companies, but alleged that the YSRCP government had cancelled them.

However, as soon as he became the CM in 2024, Naidu said that he immediately started work towards these facilities by reducing the tariff by five per cent, offering competitive rates compared to other states.

Though Godavari Basin produces nearly 40 per cent of natural gas, he noted that Andhra Pradesh was not using it and added that the gas produced here is being used in Maharashtra, Gujarat or other states. PTI STH KH