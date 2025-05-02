Andhra will dedicate pioneering 'quantum valley' to nation on Jan 1, 2026: CM Naidu

Amaravati, May 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that the state will dedicate its pioneering "quantum valley" to the nation on January 1, 2026.

The chief minister inked agreements with IBM, TCS and L&T at his residence in Undavalli, which aim to establish India's "most advanced and first-of-its-kind quantum valley tech park in Amaravati".

"In a historic step toward India's technological future, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today announced that the state's pioneering quantum valley will be dedicated to the nation on January 1, 2026," said an official release.

The quantum valley tech park will be anchored by IBM's cutting edge 156-qubit Quantum System Two, which is expected to be the largest quantum computing system to be installed in the country. PTI STH KH