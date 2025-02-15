Andhra woman, kin kill son over indecent behaviour; chop body into pieces

Cumbum (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 15 (PTI) A 57-year-old woman in Prakasam district, frustrated with her son's misconduct, allegedly killed him and with the assistance of relatives dismembered his body into five pieces, police said on Saturday.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police, A R Damodar said K Lakshmi Devi (57) allegedly murdered her son, K Shyam Prasad (35), a cleaner, on February 13.

Devi's relatives allegedly helped her in killing Prasad.

"Unable to bear her son's perverted and indecent behaviour, she (Lakshmi Devi) killed him," Damodar told PTI, adding that Prasad had also behaved indecently with his aunts and other relatives in Bengaluru, Khammam, and Hyderabad.

Prasad, who was unmarried, had also allegedly attempted to rape his maternal aunts in Hyderabad and Narasaraopeta, police said.

According to the police, he was murdered using an axe or a sharp weapon.

Following the murder, his body was cut into five pieces, stuffed into three sacks, and dumped in the Nakalagandi canal in Cumbum village.

The accused, now on the run, have been booked under BNS Sections 103(1) and 238; police are searching for them. PTI STH SSK ROH