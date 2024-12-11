Andhra working towards enabling people to lodge complaints through whatsapp

Amaravati, Dec 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh government is working towards enabling people to lodge complaints over the issues they are facing through whatsapp for resolution, said an official on Wednesday.

Addressing the second district collectors conference, Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) chief executive K Dinesh Kumar noted that people can inform the government and officials through a whatsapp message or a sound clip.

"We are soon bringing a platform for people to lodge their complaints through whatsapp with the government and officials. If they cannot type their complaint, then they can just record their voice (complaint). We are working on the feasibility of this feature," said Kumar.

Further, he observed that a special profile is being created for every village in the state, containing all the details, including the issues plaguing that geography. According to Kumar, officials and district collectors can easily learn about those issues for further action. PTI STH ADB