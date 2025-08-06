Andhra’s free bus travel scheme to be launched on Aug 15: Minister

Amaravati, Aug 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Minister K Parthasarathy on Wednesday announced that the state government’s flagship free bus travel scheme for women, a key poll promise, will be rolled out across the state from August 15. The scheme is expected to cost Rs 1,942 crore annually, or approximately Rs 162 crore per month.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the minister said the scheme—named 'Stree Shakti' (women’s power)—will be implemented in full across the state.

"I am happy to inform you that free bus travel for women will begin on August 15," said the State Information and Public Relations Minister, noting that the initiative aims to empower women and support their development across sectors, including employment and education.

He dismissed reports suggesting that 'Stree Shakti' would be limited to select districts, clarifying that it will be implemented statewide.

"There were reports that the scheme would be limited to districts, but it has been decided to roll it out across the state," he said.

Of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation’s (APSRTC) total fleet of 11,449 buses, 8,456—nearly 75 per cent—will operate under the 'Stree Shakti' scheme.

Services such as Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, City Ordinary, Metro Express, and Express will offer free travel to women. The scheme is expected to benefit up to 1.4 crore women annually.

Additionally, Parthasarathy said each family could save up to Rs 1,000 per month through this initiative. PTI STH SSK KH