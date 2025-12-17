Andhra’s Quantum Valley attracts nearly Rs 3,000 crore in investments

Amaravati, Dec 17 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Quantum Valley, coming up in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, has already attracted investments worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore through up to 30 deals, an official said on Wednesday.

Addressing the fifth district collectors’ conference at the state secretariat, IT Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni said the deals span quantum computing, allied hardware, and advanced digital infrastructure, reflecting growing confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s technology ecosystem.

"Amaravati Quantum Valley has already attracted strong industry interest, with 29 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed so far, involving investments of Rs 2,847 crore," Katamneni said.

To support the rapid expansion of the Quantum Valley, the state plans to acquire an additional 200 acres of land in and around Amaravati.

The land will cater to upcoming quantum hardware companies, research facilities, and allied infrastructure, he added, noting that several hardware manufacturers linked to quantum computing are keen to invest in the state.

As part of the next phase, two quantum computers from IBM are scheduled to be installed in 2026. Construction of Quantum Valley buildings is being fast-tracked to ensure the timely operationalisation of the facilities, he said.

The state has set an ambitious target to train 5,000 students and young professionals annually in cutting-edge quantum technologies, as part of its vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a national and global hub for deep-tech innovation.

Katamneni also noted that Andhra Pradesh aims to establish datacentres with a cumulative capacity of 6.5 GW by 2030.

Beyond Google, several global and domestic companies have expressed interest, with proposals worth nearly Rs 3 lakh crore received for data centre investments, he said. PTI STH SSK