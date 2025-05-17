Andhra's 'Quantum Valley' plans will catapult state as hub for this tech in India: Governor

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), May 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Saturday said that the TDP-led NDA government's plans to set up a 'Quantum Valley' will position the state as a leading centre of quantum technology research and development in India.

Addressing a convocation at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Anantapur, the governor also noted the concept of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) that focuses on achieving economic prosperity, social inclusiveness, technological advancement and sustainable development.

"The state government's plan to establish Quantum Valley, a quantum computing hub in Amaravati, as part of India's National Quantum Mission, will position the state as a leading centre for quantum technology research and development in India," said Nazeer in a release from the Raj Bhavan.

According to the governor, 'Viksit Bharat' will offer every citizen access to quality education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and a dignified life.

To achieve this vision, several programmes like digital economy, renewable energy, start-ups, education, health, and skill development have been initiated with a participatory approach, encouraging citizens, students, youth, and all institutions to actively contribute towards this dream, he said.

Further, Nazeer noted that the southern state's SwarnaAndhra-2047 (golden Andhra Pradesh) vision aligns with the national mission of 'Viksit Bharat'.

He said the roadmap drawn up by the state government aims to achieve economic prosperity, technological advancement, social equality, and environmental sustainability by 2047. PTI STH KH