Andhra's revenue deficit breaches 110 per cent of budget estimate in first four months

Amaravati, Aug 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh’s revenue deficit crossed 110 per cent of the budget estimate, reaching Rs 36,741 crore in the first four months of the current fiscal, against the projected deficit of Rs 33,186 crore for the entire year, indicating the state may have to rely heavily on borrowings or central government assistance.

According to the latest statistics released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the fiscal deficit for April-July stood at Rs 48,354.02 crore, about 61 per cent of the projected Rs 79,926.90 crore for the financial year.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for the period were Rs 16,754.91 crore, representing 29.15 per cent of the full-year budget estimate of Rs 57,477.15 crore. Earlier, the CAG had reported GST collections at 61 per cent of the estimate of Rs 27,477.15 crore, but later clarified that the figure was a "typo".

Of the total revenue receipts of Rs 2,97,929.16 crore for the full year, the state achieved 33 per cent, or Rs 98,281.42 crore, including Rs 49,198.29 crore from borrowings and other liabilities, in the first four months.

India Ratings & Research, in its latest report, said the state government has estimated a revenue deficit of 1.8 per cent and a fiscal deficit of 4.4 per cent of GSDP for FY26, with debt-to-GSDP projected at 35.5 per cent.

The state has spent over Rs 50,000 crore on social sector schemes, including pensions, during the past four months. PTI GDK SSK SSK ROH