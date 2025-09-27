Andhra’s tourism sector attracts Rs 10,600 crore investments: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Sep 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the state’s tourism sector has attracted Rs 10,600 crore in investments, underscoring its vast potential for new projects.

Addressing ‘World Tourism Day’ celebrations here, Naidu noted that approvals and incentives are being extended to the sector under the state’s “speed of doing business” initiative.

“Andhra Pradesh received Rs 10,600 crore investments in the tourism sector. Ten thousand homestays will be available at Araku, Paderu, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Rayalaseema and other regions,” Naidu said.

He added that 50,000 hotel rooms will be made available in the next three years, along with the creation of experience centres reflecting Andhra’s culture and traditions.

The chief minister said the government is emphasising temple tourism and eco-tourism, and is also planning to develop wedding destinations at Tirumala and Annavaram, among other initiatives.

By 2027, Naidu said, the state will be transformed into the best tourism hub in the country, adding that the sector will play a crucial role in achieving 'Swarna Andhra' (Golden Andhra). PTI STH SSK