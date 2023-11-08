Andrew Fleming appointed new British Dy High Commissioner to East & NE

Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) Diplomat Andrew Fleming has been appointed as the new British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, the deputy high commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Before joining the UK’s Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, Fleming served as British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for five years and then as Officer on Special Temporary Duty in Bengaluru.

“He had also supported the visit of Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for the King’s Coronation,” the statement read.

Fleming who arrived in Kolkata during the day will lead on strengthening the UK’s relationship in East and North-east India, it said.

“I am thrilled to take up my role as British Deputy High Commissioner to East and North East India. I am determined to ensure the UK-India 2030 roadmap is seen as relevant across all 13 states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands that the team covers from our Kolkata office,” Fleming was quoted as saying in the statement.

Fleming originally joined the British Civil Service in 1986 and held a variety of roles in the UK and abroad.

He has lived in Uganda, Ghana and Nigeria and worked on international policy issues in many parts of the world including South Asia visiting 117 nations to date. PTI SUS NN