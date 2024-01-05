Andure, Kalaskar were not in Pune when Dabholkar was murdered: defence witnesses

Pune, Jan 5 (PTI) The defence in Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case on Friday examined two witnesses to prove that Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar, the two alleged shooters, were not in Pune city when the crime took place.

Dabholkar, a well-known rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead while on a morning walk on Omkareshwar Bridge here on August 20, 2013.

Kalaskar's sister Suvarna Aher and Andure's sister Diplai Chalake appeared before additional sessions judge P P Jadhav as witnesses called by the defence.

Aher told the court that as the festival of Raksha Bandhan fell on August 20, 2013, she visited her father's house in Aurangabad where she tied rakhi to her brother.

Dipali Chalake too claimed in her testimony that Andure visited her house in Akola on that day for the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Andure also wanted her to persuade their father to give nod for his planned intercaste marriage, but she refused, leaving him disappointed, Chalke told the court.

Special public prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi said as the prosecution did not know about the background of these witnesses, he sought some time from the court before conducting their cross-examination.

The prosecution will crossexamine the two witnesses on January 16, he added. PTI SPK KRK