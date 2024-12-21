Anganwadi children suffer food poisoning in Kerala

Kochi, Dec 21 (PTI) Over 10 children of a local anganwadi in the district suffered food poisoning after consuming the food served there, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

At least 11 of the total 13 children who ate the "upma", a delicacy served at the anganwadi located at Ponnurunni here, developed vomiting and diarrhea on Thursday, they said.

Besides them, mothers of some children, who took the food to their home without eating it, and a helper of the anganwadi also suffered food poisoning and developed uneasiness, they said.

The incident came to light only on Saturday after some local channels reported the incident. PTI LGK KH