Anganwadi workers, kids among special guests for 79th Independence Day event at Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Anganwadi workers, boys and girls from child care institutions, children supported under PM CARES, and staffers of one-stop centres will be among the special guests at this year's Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort.

They are part of 171 grassroots contributors chosen for their exceptional role in empowering women and children across India, the Women and Child Development Ministry said in a statement.

The guests will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurl the national flag and deliver his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day.

According to the statement, the selection of these special guests honours their work in ensuring last-mile delivery of essential services and creating opportunities for women and children in some of the country's most underserved areas.

During their visit to New Delhi from Wednesday to Saturday, the group will tour the Parliament House, the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, Kartavya Path, and other key landmarks.

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi said the recognition reflects the prime minister's vision that "true nation-building begins with empowering women and nurturing children".

"These special guests are living examples of that belief. Through their selfless work at the grassroots, they bring hope, dignity, and opportunity to countless families. Recognising them this Independence Day is our way of celebrating their dedication to shaping a stronger and more inclusive Bharat," she added.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has described them as "champions of change" whose commitment and service continue to inspire efforts toward building a more inclusive nation.