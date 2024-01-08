Anganwadi workers stage protest in Latur

Latur, Jan 8 (PTI) Anganwadi workers and helpers on Monday organised a sit-in agitation in Latur city of Maharashtra alleging the state government has failed to keep its word on resolving their demands.

Organisers claimed the government has not taken any concrete steps which it had assured in a meeting held in Mumbai earlier this month.

Anganwadi workers have been demanding a monthly honorarium of Rs 26,000 and Rs 20,000 for helpers besides gratuity payments among other demands.

The protest was held outside Latur Zilla Parishad on Monday. PTI COR NSK