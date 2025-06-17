Anganwadis emerge as pillars of Nari Shakti: MoS Savitri Thakur

Indore, Jun 17 (PTI) Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur on Tuesday said that Anganwadi Centres are no longer just nutrition hubs but have evolved into "vibrant, modern centres of early childhood care and development." Thakur, who was accompanied by senior ministry officials, local administration and ICDS stakeholders interacted with Anganwadi workers, beneficiaries, and community members as she reviewed the functioning of an Anganwadi Centre in Indore.

She emphasised that the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for a "New India led by Nari Shakti." "This decade has brought unprecedented changes for women and children. From safe childbirth to legal protections and financial independence, we've ensured that every woman and child feels safe, supported, and empowered," she said.

During the field inspection, the minister noted how digital tools like the Poshan Tracker and regular training of frontline workers have helped improve the responsiveness and efficiency of Anganwadis under the revamped Saksham Anganwadi scheme, part of the larger Poshan 2.0 mission.

She said the government's renewed focus is on strengthening infrastructure and ensuring last-mile service delivery to eliminate malnutrition, promote early education and build robust support systems for women and children.

Highlighting the holistic approach taken by the Centre, Thakur pointed to the expansion of schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Mission Indradhanush, Anaemia Mukt Bharat, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

These initiatives, she said, have been instrumental in improving maternal-child health, increasing girl child enrollment, and promoting financial inclusion and digital literacy among women, particularly in rural areas.

Thakur also drew attention to safety and redressal mechanisms like One Stop Centres, the 181 Women Helpline, and the strengthened implementation of the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

She added that financial schemes such as Stand Up India, MUDRA, and PM Jan Dhan Yojana have opened new avenues for women-led entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.

Calling Anganwadi centres "key instruments of social justice," Thakur reiterated the Centre's resolve to build a malnutrition-free India and support the next generation through integrated service delivery.

The visit was part of the ongoing outreach programmes under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of India's independence and celebrating the grassroots impact of flagship government schemes.