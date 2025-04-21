Angered by demand for sexual favours, man kidnaps, murders Bhiwandi powerloom owner

Thane, Apr 21 (PTI) A man was arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a powerloom owner in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

The body of Farakh Ikhlaq Ahmed Sheikh (52) was found in a creek near Karivali village on April 17, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav told reporters.

"A Crime Branch team under senior inspector Janardhan Sonawane held Rajkumar Rajendra Ram (21) from Korakat in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. He has said he was working in a powerloom and knew the deceased. He has claimed the deceased used to demand sexual favours from him," the DCP said.

"Distressed by this, Ram allegedly plotted and executed the kidnapping and subsequent murder of Farakh Sheikh. His body was dumped in a creek," the DCP said. PTI COR BNM