Angered by woman's love marriage, her family cut off husband's nose in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) Family members of a woman, angered by her love marriage to a man, allegedly thrashed her husband and "cut off his nose" on Pali-Jodhpur highway in Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

The woman's family allegedly took the couple in their car, thrashed the man near Jhanwar village and abandoned him there, police said.

The man informed his family members about the incident following which he was admitted to a hospital, they said.

A case was registered for kidnapping and assault against five persons, including two brothers of the woman, Sunil and Dinesh, said Anita Rani, SHO, Transport Nagar, Pali.

Chelram Tak (23) and her wife live in a rented accommodation in Pali's Indira Nagar. The couple, both of whom were from Jhanwar village in Jodhpur, were in a relationship and got married in March this year, police said.

On Thursday night, the woman's family members reached their house in Pali, according to police. Saying they did not have any objection over their marriage anymore, the woman's kin took the duo in a car and while on the way to Jodhpur, they started beating Chelram in the moving car, they said.

Near Jhanwar village in Jodhpur, they allegedly stopped the car, thrashed him again and cut off his nose, police said. They left the man there and took the woman with them, they added.

Police said the man later informed his family members, following which he was sent to MG hospital in Jodhpur. PTI SDA SKY SKY