Angola woman, who ingested 34 cocaine capsules, held at Delhi airport: Customs

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) A woman from Angola, who had ingested 34 capsules containing cocaine worth Rs 7 crore, has been arrested by the customs officials at the international airport here, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Doha at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on July 2.

"On personal search of the passenger, eight oval shaped capsules were recovered. The passenger informed the officers that she had ingested capsules containing narcotics or psychotropic substances," the statement issued by the customs said.

The passenger was taken to Safdarjung hospital here for medical procedures.

"During her stay at Safdarjung hospital, she had eased out 34 capsules," it said.

Around 515 grams of cocaine were recovered from all these capsules (including those recovered at the airport), which are estimated to worth Rs 7.04 crore, the statement said.

The accused passenger was arrested and the cocaine was seized.

In another case, an Indian man was arrested for smuggling Rs 1.2 crore worth marijuana into the country at the airport.

The passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Bangkok, via Sharjah, on July 6.

On examination of his baggage, the customs officers recovered 2.4 kg of Marijuana concealed inside a baggage carried by him, the statement said.

The accused has been arrested and the narcotic, worth Rs 1.2 crore, has been seized, it added.