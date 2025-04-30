Angolan President Laurenco begins 4-day India visit on Thursday

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Angola's President Joao Manuel Goncalves Laurenco will pay a four-day visit to India beginning Thursday with an aim to expand overall bilateral ties.

It will be Laurenco's first ever bilateral state visit to India.

The Angolan president is scheduled to hold separate talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

The two sides are also expected to sign a number of agreements to shore up cooperation in several areas.

"A visit of the president of Angola to India is taking place after 38 years. The visit comes at a time when India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Angolan president will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

Laurenco will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 3.

The visiting leader will hold talks with Murmu.

"President Laurenco will have delegation level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also host a luncheon in his honour," the MEA said in a statement.

"A number of MoUs/ agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, which shall give a fillip to bilateral relations," it said.