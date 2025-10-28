Angry farmer vandalises Collector's car in Parbhani

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 28 (PTI) A day after the car of a junior-level officer was vandalized in Nanded, a farmer pelted stones at the vehicle of Parbhani district Collector in central Maharashtra as he had not received compensation for his crop losses due to excess rainfall.

The latest incident took place on the Parbhani collector office premises around 1 pm.

The man, identified as Santosh Paike, seemed drunk, and he was detained and sent for a medical examination, said an official of Mondha police station.

The process of registration of offence against him was underway, the official said.

Paike, a resident of Chatori village in Palam taluka, was not connected to any political party, he said.

Before he was detained, Paike said "(Chief Minister Devendra) Fadnavis should waive the loans of farmers....You (CM) said that farmers will get Rs 16,500 per hectare. But only Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 are being deposited in farmers' accounts." Incidentally, Fadnavis on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the delay in disbursing financial assistance to the flood-affected farmers and directed the state's Chief Secretary to take corrective steps to ensure timely payments, sources said.

The CM gave the directions during a meeting of the state cabinet where several ministers reportedly raised concerns about the slow pace of the distribution of aid.

Earlier this month, the state government announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for the farmers who suffered massive losses due to rains and floods.

On Monday, a man was detained for allegedly vandalising the car of a tehsildar at Mudkhed in Nanded district. He was angry because he had not received some aid he claimed to be entitled to. PTI AW KRK