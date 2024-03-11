Angry farmers resort to vandalism after chilli prices fall in Haveri district

Haveri (Karnataka), Mar 11 (PTI) A group of angry farmers gathered in front of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) office in Byadgi in Haveri district and allegedly resorted to vandalism expressing their anger over the sudden fall in chilli prices.

Advertisment

They allegedly also set ablaze at least three vehicles including a fire engine and ransacked and vandalised the APMC office.

When police personnel and a fire engine arrived at the spot to control the situation, they blocked the entry to the market and prevented them from entering the area.

Later, the police managed to disperse the crowd and brought the situation under control.

Advertisment

Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters that chilli prices had gone down from Rs 20,000 per quintal to Rs 8,000 per quintal in a single day and that led to a commotion in Haveri APMC market. It is being checked whether this kind of price fall has happened in all the APMC markets or only in the Haveri market.

The APMC office in Haveri district was broken into and furniture was destroyed.

The Chief Minister has asked for a report to be submitted to find out the reasons behind the fall in prices. He informed that further action will be taken based on the report. PTI AMP KSU SS