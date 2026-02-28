Angry over toxic gas leak from underground coal mine residents block road in Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Feb 28 (PTI)) Angry over alleged toxic gas leak from underground fire of abandoned coal mines residents blocked Tetulmari-Raiganj Main Road in Baghmara area of Dhanbad district on Saturday, police said.

Tetulmari Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Vijay Choudhary told PTI that residents had been protesting against smoke emanating from the underground fires at the patch of land of Bharat Coking Coal Limited.

"On Saturday, after the outsourcing company started working on the galleries (sides of the mines) the smoke started billowing, affecting the nearby residents who blocked the road in protest," said the official.

He claimed that the road blockade was lifted after BCCL and the outsourced unit personnel doused the flames and stopped the smoke billowing from the patch of land.

"We have asked BCCL officials to take steps to prevent such incidents of smoke coming out from abandoned coal mines," the police officer added. PTI ANB RG