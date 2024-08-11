Angry reaction by MNS workers: Raj Thackeray on Uddhav's convoy attack

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday attributed the attack on Uddhav Thackeray's convoy by MNS workers to frustration stemming from the absence of condemnation following a similar incident involving himself.

On Saturday evening, a handful of MNS workers hurled tomatoes and cow dung at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's convoy in Thane, a day after some individuals in Beed district threw betel nuts (supari) at Raj Thackeray's motorcade.

Authorities have since detained over 40 MNS workers in connection with the attack on Uddhav's convoy.

In a detailed social media post, Raj Thackeray stated that the MNS workers reacted due to the lack of censure directed at the Shiv Sena (UBT) district chief in Beed.

"The actions of the MNS workers (in Thane) were fuelled by their frustration due to the absence of condemnation for the behaviour exhibited by the Shiv Sena (UBT) district chief in Beed district. This lack of response led to the reaction by the MNS workers," he stated.

Raj Thackeray appealed to his workers to back down for now but warned of addressing the behaviour of some people who have refused to change their ways, after assembly elections.

Claiming attempts were made to create obstacles during his Marathwada region tour, the MNS chief said some individuals who demanded the reservation for Marathas were found to be affiliated with the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

"Their true associations were exposed on social media," the MNS chief added.

Shiv Sena (MP) Sanjay Raut has distanced his party from the attack on Raj Thackeray's convoy, attributing it to individuals advocating for the Maratha quota.

The MNS chief said he had warned against meddling with his supporters and party workers, saying, "You cannot even imagine what they (MNS workers) would do. I stated this in my media interaction. And yesterday, people realised what I meant." In his appeal for peace, Raj Thackeray emphasised the importance of maintaining decorum in political discourse and urged the media to avoid sensationalism.

"Politics encompasses intense scrutiny and policy clashes, yet this does not warrant unwarranted language against opponents. It is imperative to act in a manner that does not escalate tensions in Maharashtra," he added.

Despite the recent altercations, Raj Thackeray advocated preserving Maharashtra's political culture of accommodating dissent. He called for fair elections and vowed to address any unruly behaviour post-elections.

"I appeal to people to not mess with me or my party workers. Some people may be established (in politics), but I have the support of displaced ones," he added.