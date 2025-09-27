Anguished over tragic loss of lives in stampede-like incident in Tamil Nadu: President Murmu

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed anguish over the tragic loss of lives in a stampede-like incident in Tamil Nadu and extended her deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

She also prayed for early recovery of those injured.

Twenty-nine people died in a stampede at the actor-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.

According to him, 29 persons were brought dead and over 45 are under treatment.

"Anguished to know about the tragic loss of lives in a stampede-like unfortunate incident in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for early recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X. PTI AKV SKY SKY