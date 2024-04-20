Angul collectorate's junior assistant dismissed from service for bribery

Angul (Odisha), Apr 20 (PTI) A junior assistant working in the revenue department in Odisha’s Angul district was dismissed from service on Saturday following her conviction in a vigilance court, a senior official said.

Pankajini Biswal, 35, junior revenue assistant of Angul collectorate, was dismissed from service with immediate effect following her conviction by the vigilance court of Angul in a bribery case, he said.

The vigilance directorate of Odisha had charge-sheeted Biswal on February 6, 2017, for demanding and accepting a bribe in relation to two mutation cases.

She was subsequently convicted by the vigilance court on May 12, 2023, and sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000.

If she fails to pay the fine, she will undergo an additional two months of rigorous imprisonment. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB