Angul sizzles at 44.3 deg C, IMD issues red alert for half of Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Apr 28 (PTI) Odisha continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions with industrial town Angul recording the state’s maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

As many as 27 places in the state recorded a maximum temperature of above 40 deg C, of which 12 places witnessed a temperature of 43 deg C or above, a bulletin issued by IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre said.

The temperature was 44.1 deg C at Boudh, followed by Baripada (44), Nayagarh & Cuttack (43.7), Dhenkanal (43.6), Talcher & Malkangiri (43.5), and Bolangir (43.3).

Bhubaneswar city recorded a day temperature of 43.2 deg C, while it was 43 deg C at Bhawanipatna.

The maximum temperature would be above normal by 4 to 6 deg C at many places across Odisha till May 2, the IMD centre forecast said.

Forecasting severe heatwave conditions, the weather office has issued a red alert for 15 out of 30 districts of Odisha for April 29.

The districts are - Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda, and Jajpur.

Similarly, an orange warning (be prepared) has been issued for the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Deogarh, and Bargarh.

The MeT office has advised people to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside between 11 am to 3 pm. PTI BBM SBN BBM SBN