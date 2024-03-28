ANI reporter assaults female reporter of PTI in Bengaluru

New Delhi: An ANI (Asian News International) reporter allegedly physically assaulted a woman journalist from Press Trust of India (PTI) during a press event of Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar and his Brother D K Suresh in Bengaluru.

The incident, which was caught on camera and posted from the official X handle of PTI, shows Elezabeth, the woman reporter, and ANI reporter Raghavendra engaged in a heated argument, after which Raghavendra is seen slapping her a couple of times.

VIDEO | Abominable behaviour by ANI (@ANI) reporter who physically assaulted and verbally abused with sexual expletives a young PTI female reporter at a press event (@DKShivakumar @DKSureshINC) in Bengaluru today. Does ANI (@smitaprakash) condone such behaviour by its staffer?… pic.twitter.com/kZhz8MleoC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2024

The video of the male reporter slapping the female scribe twice was shared by PTI in a tweet. The incident was strongly condemned by PTI which said that the organisation will take all measures to protect its employees.

Shocked by the male reporter's action, people around confronted the reporter and stopped him while the female reporter stood shell-shocked.