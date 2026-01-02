Aniket Mahato prominent face of RG Kar movement steps down from WBJDF

Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) Aniket Mahato, a prominent face of the RG Kar protest movement against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital in 2024, has resigned from the board of trustees of West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum (WBJDF).

The WBJDF was formed a day after the woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was raped and murdered at state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024.

Mahato told reporters Friday that differences of opinion between him and other trustees over the formation of a 37-member WBJDF executive committee had led to his decision.

He alleged the process of constituting the committee was undemocratic as all members of the trust were not taken into confidence and the formation was "undemocratic" and "improper" and an act of injustice to the kin of the R G Kar victim and won't strengthen the battle against institutional corruption.

Describing the ruling party and establishment as "extremely vindictive" towards those who took key roles in the Justice for Abhaya movement, Mahato said, "The forum could not continue the momentum of its initial battle and the issue of threat culture prevailing in state-run and state-aided medical colleges and other higher educational institutions. I find little relevance in the existing forum where I have voiced my opinions and concerns several times." Mahato said the Mamata Banerjee-led state government had transferred several junior doctors who had led the protests to remote district hospitals. While Dr Debashis Halder and Dr Asfaqulla Naiya accepted their transfers, only he challenged his transfer order in the Calcutta High Court and subsequently in the Supreme Court.

"The vindictive state government suffered a setback when the SC directed that I should be allowed to remain at R G Kar Hospital. But I am yet to get any fresh posting order till date while the other two have accepted the posting and joined duty at their new places of work. I have no qualms working in interior areas. But this was an act of revenge by the state overruling my ranking and the request at the counselling session," he said.

In the letter sent to the WBJDF, Mahato said, "With deep sorrow, I would like to inform you that I am finally resigning from both the WBJDF trust and the post of its president.

Explaining the reasons behind his resignation, Mahato said he will in no way adjust or compromise with the state government and wage his battle independently and invite those who shared his views to deliver true justice to the family of the RG Kar victim and bring an end to "the monumental institutional corruption which reached an alarming height".

To another question, he said, "The role of others in our movement cannot be and should not be overlooked. They had all taken the movement to a mass uprising, where people across Bengal took to the streets for months. We also launched sit-ins and even went on an indefinite fast. But somehow later on, the momentum was lost, and the rulers tried to intimidate us, which we could not thwart; the forum could not combat. I don't find any reason behind continuing with this forum." Naiya and Halder expressed regret over Mahato's decision, saying it would have been better if he could carry on the battle unitedly, remaining within the WBJDF. PTI SUS RG