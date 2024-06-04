Anil Desai of Shiv Sena (UBT) wins Mumbai South-Central LS seat; defeats sitting MP of rival camp

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai defeated sitting Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale from the Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 53,384 votes.

Desai polled 3,95,138 votes while Shewale got 3,41,754 votes.

A candidate of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) polled 23,867 votes, while the one belonging to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) bagged 6,532 votes.

As many as 13,423 voters pressed the NOTA (none of the above) option.

The Mumbai South-Central constituency had become a battle of prestige for Uddhav Thackeray as his Shiv Sena Bhavan and Shivaji Park where the party was founded is located in this constituency.

Shewale was a two-time Shiv Sena MP who switched over to Eknath Shinde when the party split in June 2022. Desai was earlier a member of the Rajya Sabha.