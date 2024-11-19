Anil Deshmukh discharged from hospital, says will teach lesson to BJP

Nagpur, Nov 19 (PTI) Former Maharashtra home minister and senior NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh, injured in a stone attack on his car a day earlier, was discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Deshmukh said the BJP will be taught a lesson.

"I want to tell BJP that you can pelt stones or fire bullets on Anil Deshmukh. I will not die nor will we leave you before teaching you a lesson," he said.

Deshmukh suffered a head injury when some unidentified persons hurled stones at his car on Monday night when he was returning to Katol from attending a poll meeting in Nagpur district.

Police have registered a case against four unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder.

The former home minister was initially rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Nagpur, police said.

Anil Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh is contesting from the Katol assembly constituency on the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur. PTI CLS NSK