Anil Deshmukh row: Conduct narco test on Sachin Waze immediately, says Shiv Sena

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 5 (PTI) The ruling Shiv Sena on Monday demanded a narco test be conducted on dismissed policeman Sachin Waze to unearth the "truth" amid a row over bribery allegations against ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, which has hotted up the political scene.

Sanjay Shirrsat, the spokesperson of Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claimed Waze- who was reinstated in the Mumbai Police force when Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister- was a leader of the undivided Shiv Sena.

"Waze commanded respect in the party organisation. He used to attend meetings of the Home Department (headed by Anil Deshmukh when Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power) and report to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)," Shirsat claimed while talking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

If Sachin Waze is ready to undergo a narco test, then it should be conducted immediately so that the truth will come out in this case, the Shiv Sena leader said.

Responding to a query, Shirsat said the report of the Justice Chandiwal Commission, which inquired about allegations of bribery levelled against ex-home minister Deshmukh by the former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, was submitted when the MVA government was in power.

"If the report was favourable, why wasn't it published? Shirsat said while responding to Deshmukh's claim of getting a clean chit.

Waze is accused of planting gelatin sticks outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in February 2021 and also booked for the related murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran. He is lodged in Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai.

Deshmukh resigned as home minister in 2021 after Param Bir Singh accused him of setting a target to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants. Waze had earlier told the panel that he had paid money to Deshmukh’s associates on the latter’s instructions.

The alleged bribery scandal returned to haunt Deshmukh on Saturday when Waze reiterated his allegations against the NCP (SP) politician.

The Opposition has questioned the "timing" of the allegations, days after Deshmukh claimed Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had tried to exert pressure as the then opposition leader when he (Deshmukh) was home minister to sign affidavits implicating the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and a few ministers.

Fadnavis has denied the allegations against him as "imaginary and meaningless".

Meanwhile, Shirsat criticised veteran leader Sharad Pawar for his remarks, raising the potential of a Manipur-like situation in Maharashtra.

"Sharad Pawar is a senior leader who should avoid rift among communities. Why is he making such statements? Doesn't he want fresh investments to come in Maharashtra?" Shirsat questioned. PTI AW NSK