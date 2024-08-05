Anil Deshmukh supressed details in Mansukh Hiren murder case, alleges BJP MLC

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pravin Darekar on Monday alleged former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was aware of details of the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren but supressed the information.

An explosives-laden SUV was found near Antilia, the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, on February 25, 2021. Hiren (46) was found dead in a creek in Thane some days later on March 5, after which a murder case was registered.

Deshmukh was the home minister at the time in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray.

"The state home minister Anil Deshmukh had all the details of the murder of Mansukh Hiren but he deliberately suppressed them. He was not even ready to share the details with both Houses (assembly and council). Deshmukh's role in this case should be probed to bring out the truth," MLC Darekar told reporters. PTI ND BNM