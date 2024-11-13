Anil Deshmukh's lies exposed: Fadnavis on judge's interview

Katol, Nov 13 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said Justice K U Chandiwal's media interview has exposed the lies of NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh and his son.

Fadnavis was speaking at a rally in Katol constituency in Nagpur district in support of BJP candidate Charansingh Thakur ahead of the November 20 assembly elections. While Deshmukh, a former home minister, is the sitting MLA, the NCP(SP) has fielded his son Salil from the constituency this time.

Anil Deshmukh has been claiming that the Chandiwal commission gave him a clean chit in an alleged corruption case, but today the judge in a TV interview said he had not given any clean chit, and on the contrary there was evidence but it was not placed before him, Fadnavis said at the rally.

Fadnavis further claimed that the Chandiwal commission's report was submitted when Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister, but Thackeray did not make it public.

Deshmukh was a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Thackeray.

"Not only Anil Deshmukh has been exposed but Salil Deshmukh who is contesting from Katol constituency has also been exposed," Fadnavis further said, citing purported statements in the judge's interview.

Katol remained backward because Anil Deshmukh was in charge for 25 years, the BJP leader said.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, elsewhere, called for a fresh Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Anil Deshmukh following Justice Chandiwal's interview.

The Chandiwal commission was set up by the state government after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that Deshmukh had directed police officer (later dismissed) Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Shelar alleged, citing the interview, that the MVA leadership obstructed the investigation. PTI CLS ND KRK