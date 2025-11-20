Anil Deshmukh's son quits NCP (SP) citing health reasons

Nagpur, Nov 20 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh on Thursday resigned from the Sharad Pawar-led party citing health issues.

Salil, a former Zilla Parishad member, held a press conference to announce his decision.

He was not keeping well for the past five months and could not give time to the party, he said.

He had sent the resignation to Pawar, party working president Supriya Sule and Nagpur NCP (SP) district president and other office-bearers, Salil Deshmukh said. PTI CLS KRK