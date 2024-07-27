Anil Kakodkar for aligning holistic education with NEP

Thane, July 27 (PTI) Nuclear physicist Anil Kakodkar on Saturday stressed the importance of aligning holistic education with the New Education Policy (NEP).

Speaking at an event in Thane, Kakodkar emphasised the need to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

The former BARC director said highly skilled academicians from Russia demonstrated theoretical expertise and hands-on problem-solving abilities.

"It is important to align holistic education with NEP. Students from Islamic University (in Kashmir) design their own degree courses. Such flexibility is needed. NEP focuses on student-centric programs and choice-based credit systems which allow students to combine courses from different fields," Kakodkar said.

He proposed the integration of various disciplines such as physics, chemistry, arts, humanities, and technology, highlighting the importance of problem-solving skills and multi-disciplinary knowledge in addressing real-world challenges. PTI COR NSK