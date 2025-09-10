Anil Kumar Singhal assumes charge as TTD executive officer for second term

Tirupati, Sep 10 (PTI) Anil Kumar Singhal on Wednesday assumed charge as executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for the second time.

Singhal took over from outgoing EO J Syamala Rao at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple, following tradition and temple protocols, a statement said.

It is usually a dream for every IAS officer to serve devotees as TTD EO, and assuming charge for the second time brings added responsibility, Singhal said.

He also took oath as TTD board member secretary ex-officio in front of Lord Sri Venkateswara, administered by Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary, the statement added.

After darshan of the Lord, Singhal was offered 'vedaseervachanam' and distributed 'theertha prasadam' along with laminated photos of the deity, the statement further said.

During a trek along the Alipiri Footpath, Singhal interacted with devotees, who appreciated the enhanced taste of laddu and anna prasadams. “The devotees also suggested certain improvements, which will be discussed with officials. Development in TTD is a never-ending process,” he said.

Recalling his visit to Tirumala as a common devotee in 1994, including participation in the Garuda Seva, Singhal said, "the experience helped him closely observe pilgrims’ issues." He also commended the TTD workforce for their “dedication and teamwork during odd hours,” noting that their support was vital for the success of all events.

Later, he met TTD chairman B R Naidu, who congratulated him on assuming charge. Outgoing EO Rao thanked TTD officials, employees, sevaks, and devotees for their support during his tenure, the statement said. PTI MS SSK