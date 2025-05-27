Anil Kumble to be named Forest and Wildlife ambassador: Karnataka minister

Bengaluru, May 27 (PTI) Former cricketer Anil Kumble will be nominated as the Forest and Wildlife Ambassador, Forest, Biology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters, Khandre said Anil Kumble, who previously served as Vice-President of the Karnataka Wildlife Board, is of world-class fame and will help create awareness among the public about forest conservation, forest development, tree preservation, and wildlife conservation.

"Anil Kumble has an immense concern for wildlife. He loves forests. Hence, he has agreed to become an ambassador without receiving any remuneration," Khandre said.

As Tuesday marked his two years as Forest Minister, Khandre also shared a glimpse of his achievements and future plans.

Khandre said that in the last two years, about 8,848 'vanamahotsavas' have been held, and approximately 8.5 crore saplings have been planted and nurtured in forest areas, along roadsides, and on government land.

In the years 2023-24 and 2024-25, a total of 1,20,975 hectares of plantations, 25 new arboretums, and 35 forests have been developed, he added.

Khandre also said that in the last two years, a total of 3.70 crore saplings have been distributed to farmers for planting in their own fields and elsewhere.

The minister said the state government has decided to build another major park on 153 acres in Madappanahalli near Yelahanka.

"Lalbagh in Bengaluru was built during the time of Hyder Ali; Cubbon Park was built during the British era. Even after a century, another large park has not been built in Bengaluru. Therefore, after I became the Forest Minister, the 153 acres of land that had been given to the Karnataka Forest Development Corporation for growing Nilgiri will be taken back by the Forest Department on June 2, and a park will be built there," he said.

The foundation stone for the park will be laid in two months, Khandre told reporters.

The minister expressed concern that forest land in Bengaluru has been encroached upon for decades. In the last two years, 128 acres of encroached forest land have been cleared.

According to him, the market value of the cleared land is around Rs 4,000 crore.

Khandre alleged that the central government-owned HMT has been completely barred from selling 444 acres of forest land—worth about Rs 14,300 crore, that it holds to various organisations, including real estate companies.

"It has been decided to reclaim this forest land and preserve it as a park, and a legal battle has been launched. A petition is currently being heard in the Supreme Court," he said. PTI GMS GMS SSK