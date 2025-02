New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Diplomat Anil Nautiyal has been appointed India's next Ambassador to South Sudan, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Saturday.

"Shri Anil Nautiyal (YOA: 2004), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of South Sudan," the MEA said in a statement.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," it said.