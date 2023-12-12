Anil Parab accuses Kesarkar of making false statements about Bal Thackeray

Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Tuesday claimed that Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar made false statements about party founder Bal Thackeray during a hearing on the disqualification petitions filed by the rival Shiv Sena factions against each other's MLAs.

Kesarkar, who belongs to the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena and handles the education ministry, denied the allegations.

Speaking to reporters at the legislature complex here, Parab claimed that Kesarkar during a cross-examination said that the late Bal Thackeray did not respect democracy and did not allow any internal election process in the party.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar is currently hearing disqualification petitions filed by the Sena (UBT) and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena against each other's MLAs following the split in the Thackeray-founded party last year.

"During his cross-examination, Deepak Kesarkar said that Balasaheb Thackeray did not allow any election process in the party and did not respect democracy. People who followed Balasaheb's ideology are using such language and saying no election process was held (in the party) from 1999 till today," Parab said.

"Before saying all this, Kesarkar should have sought information. He should have found out what kind of person Balasaheb was and how he worked," Parab added.

"Balasaheb used to say that he does not accept 'faltu Lokshahi' (useless democracy), but the election process has been taking place in the Shiv Sena since the beginning. Hence, Kesarkar has said wrong things about Balasaheb," he added.

Kesarkar later told reporters that everything he stated during the cross examination was available on record, and he could not say any derogatory things about the late leader even in his dreams.

He stated in his deposition that he had immense respect for Bal Thackeray, the minister said, daring Parab to prove his claims. PTI CLS KRK