Animal activists express concerns over SC order of relocating stray dogs in Delhi-NCR

Noida, Aug 12 (PTI) Animal activists running dog rescues in Noida on Tuesday said that the implementation of the Supreme Court order in Delhi-NCR to relocate stray dogs to shelters could prove fatal for the animals and said the solution to the problem lay in their vaccination and sterilisation.

They said that proper infrastructure, veterinary doctors, workers, medicines and food would be needed to shift around 1.5 lakhs street dogs in Noida.

Anuradha Mishra, an activist who runs Hope and Speechless Souls dog shelter home, told PTI, "It is not a practical step to remove lakhs of street dogs from roads within a short time period. Secondly, there are no shelter homes where they can be kept and given food or medicine when they get sick." She also expressed doubt about the fate of the strays once they are picked up by the authorities for relocation. "They may be dumped in an empty land, where there will be no shelter and facilities for food and water for the street dogs. Ultimately, dogs would fight and kill each other.

"Is it a humane way to control the population of street dogs?" she asked.

"It would be better if there were an order regarding the sterilisation of the street dogs and vaccination within one week," she said.

Sanjay Mahapatra, founder of House of Stray, echoed her views. "It is not possible to provide shelters to 1.5 lakhs street dogs of Noida within a short period of time." In addition, "veterinary doctors, shelters, homes, medicines, infrastructure would also be needed to give shelter to around 1.5 lakhs of street dogs in Noida." "There should be vaccination of the street dogs and proper infrastructure for them and manpower to take care, only then is it possible to provide shelter to street dogs," he added.

Avinash Singh, another activist, appreciated the move by the SC but pointed out that authorities should have been given some time.

"Dog bite cases are on the rise, so to reduce such cases, the SC has given an order," he said.

Noida Authority officials said, on the condition of anonymity, that there are four dog shelters located in Sector-34, Sector-50, Phase-2 and Sector-93. Of these, dogs are currently housed at the Sector-34 and Sector-93 shelters.

In addition, there is an animal shelter in Sector-94 where sick animals are treated. Plans are also being prepared to set up more shelters at other locations.

He said that work will be carried out in line with Supreme Court orders, and the court's directives will be studied once they receive an official copy.

RK Bharti, GM Noida Authority, said, "We have been getting complaints regarding dog bite complaints from the societies and have begun constructing shelters and will soon issue new tenders."