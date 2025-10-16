Animal activists fear rise in cruelty as Delhi prepares to celebrate Diwali with green crackers

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) As Delhi prepares to celebrate Diwali with green crackers this year, animal activists and veterinarians fear a possible rise in animal injury and cruelty cases, warning that the return of 'eco-friendly' crackers could encourage more people to misuse them.

In previous years, when firecrackers were completely banned, residents were seen openly defying the order, activists said. They now believe the government’s decision to allow the sale of green variants could lead to more people bursting crackers, potentially worsening the distress faced by animals during the festival.

"Implementation has always been a huge problem. Even when there was a blanket ban, cases of animal cruelty and distress were prevalent. Now, with partial relaxation, we are worried the numbers might rise again," said Manta Sidhu of 'People for Animals'.

Animal shelters across the capital have already begun preparing for a busier week. “Every year around Diwali, dog bite injuries almost double. There is a fair chance of an increase this year since more people may burst crackers again,” said Dr Meenakshi, a Delhi-based veterinarian.

"Stray dogs get terrified by the explosions and bright flashes. Many run blindly through the streets, get injured, or lash out in fear. The problem is not celebration, it is how carelessly and sometimes even cruelly it is done," she said.

She added that while green crackers may emit less smoke, the noise and sudden bursts still leave animals traumatised. “It is not about opposing culture or traditions. But Diwali can be celebrated without terrifying or hurting other living beings,” she said.

Amit Jain from the Vidya Sagar Jeev Daya Parivar NGO, who runs a bird ambulance service in the city, described disturbing incidents where people discard half-burnt crackers in trash cans, which are then consumed by grazing animals.

"Cows eat the trash and the crackers ignite in their stomachs. It is painful and horrifying. Some people even throw lit crackers at animals for fun," Jain said.

"They may help with air pollution, but the sound and light still cause panic. Burst them only in open areas, far from trees or animal shelters, and never dump them in garbage bins without ensuring they are completely extinguished," he added.

Veterinarian Dr Rameshwar Yadav, who runs a clinic in Chandni Chowk, said the range of animal injuries widens each year. "From pigeons and parrots to peacocks and street dogs, all suffer. We get at least 100 cases during this period," he said.

"We used to get mostly bird cases, parrots, pigeons and kites with burns or broken wings. Now we get dogs and cows too," he added.

While animal experts agree that green crackers are a step forward for the environment, they emphasise that green does not mean safe for animals.

"It is the festival of kindness and lights, not fear and injury. Green crackers can coexist with care, but only if people remember that their celebration should not come at the cost of another being’s safety," he said.

Animal rescue groups have appealed to residents to stay alert and report injured animals or cruelty cases promptly. "Diwali is meant to bring joy to everyone," Jain said and added, "We just hope people remember that includes animals too."